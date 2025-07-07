'Can't run 21st-century software on 20th-century typewriters': Modi at BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for urgent reforms in global institutions, including the UN Security Council, the World Trade Organization (WTO) ﻿, and leading financial bodies. His remarks came during a session on global governance reform at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "In the age of AI, where technology evolves every week, it's unacceptable for global institutions to go 80 years without reform," he said.

Tech analogy Reforming global institutions is urgent Modi criticized the lack of reform in global institutions by comparing them to outdated technology. "You can't run 21st-century software on 20th-century typewriters!" he said, stressing the need for these bodies to reflect today's world realities. He further emphasized that without the Global South, these institutions are like "a mobile phone with a SIM card but no network."

Inequality spotlight 'Two-thirds of humanity still unrepresented in global institutions' Modi also highlighted the double standards often faced by the Global South in terms of development, resource distribution, and security-related matters. He said that two-thirds of humanity is still unrepresented in global institutions created in the 20th century. "Many countries that play a key role in today's global economy are yet to be given a seat at the decision-making table," he added.

Institutional failure Criticism of global institutions Modi also criticized global institutions for their inability to address 21st-century challenges such as ongoing conflicts, pandemics, economic crises, and emerging threats in cyberspace or outer space. He said these bodies have failed to provide solutions. The Prime Minister stressed that the world today needs a new multipolar and inclusive order which should start with comprehensive reforms in global institutions.