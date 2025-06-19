'Soon, people speaking English in India will feel ashamed': Shah
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed the importance of Indian languages, calling them the "jewels of our culture."
Speaking at the launch of former civil servant IAS Ashutosh Agnihotri's book Main Boond Swayam, Khud Sagar Hoon, he said that soon people who speak English in India will feel ashamed, adding that a society where this happens isn't far off.
"Only those who are determined can bring about change...Without our languages, we cease to be truly Indian," he said.
Language advocacy
'Idea of complete India can't be imagined through foreign languages'
Shah emphasized that understanding India's culture, history, and religion requires Indian languages.
He said, "The idea of a complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages. I am fully aware of how difficult this battle is, but I am also fully confident that Indian society will win it."
The home minister also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Panch Pran or five pledges for developing India by 2047.
These include achieving a developed India and taking pride in heritage.
Shah
Modi's Panch Pran
"Modi Ji has laid the foundation of the Panch Pran for the Amrit Kaal. Achieving the goal of a developed India, getting rid of every trace of slavery, taking pride in our heritage, staying committed to unity and solidarity, and igniting the spirit of duty in every citizen—these five pledges have become the resolve of 130 crore people."
"That is why by 2047,...our languages will play a major role in this journey," Shah said.
Administrative reform
Officers rarely trained to introduce empathy into governance: Shah
Shah also called for a radical change in the training of administrative officers, saying they are rarely trained to introduce empathy into governance.
He said this might be due to British-era training models.
He also praised literature, stating that when our country was consumed in an era of pitch-black darkness, literature kept the lamps of our religion, freedom, and culture lit.