What's the story

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed the importance of Indian languages, calling them the "jewels of our culture."

Speaking at the launch of former civil servant IAS Ashutosh Agnihotri's book Main Boond Swayam, Khud Sagar Hoon, he said that soon people who speak English in India will feel ashamed, adding that a society where this happens isn't far off.

"Only those who are determined can bring about change...Without our languages, we cease to be truly Indian," he said.