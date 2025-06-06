Canada PM invites Modi to G7 Summit; he confirms attendance
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has been invited to the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The summit will be held from June 15-17, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada.
This will be the first official meeting between Modi and Carney after his election victory in Canada.
Invitation response
Modi congratulates Carney
In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his happiness over receiving the invitation. He congratulated Carney on his election victory and thanked him for the G7 Summit invite.
"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month," he wrote.
Twitter Post
Looking forward, says Modi
Summit agenda
About G7 summit
The G7 summit is an informal gathering of the world's most industrialized economies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
This year's summit marks a milestone as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the G7.
Under PM Carney's leadership, key issues such as peace and security, economic resilience, and climate action will be on the agenda.
Diplomatic tensions
Invitation amid strained India-Canada relations
The invitation comes amid speculation over PM Modi's attendance at the summit due to strained India-Canada relations.
On two separate occasions last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said that there was "no information" regarding PM Modi's G7 summit travel to Canada.
The tensions between the two nations arose over the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement, a charge India has vehemently denied as "baseless."