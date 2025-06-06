How to get your PAN card reissued
What's the story
Reissuing a PAN card can appear to be a tedious task, but it doesn't necessarily have to be.
With the right guidance, you can get through the process seamlessly and quickly.
Here are five simple steps to follow to reissue your PAN card without any hassle.
Whether you've misplaced your card, or need a correction, these steps will take you through it all.
Document collection
Gather necessary documents
Before you initiate the reissue process, make sure you have all necessary documents in place.
Normally, you would require proof of identity, address, and date of birth.
The documents should match the details mentioned in your original PAN application to ensure that there are no discrepancies during verification.
Application process
Fill out the application form
To ensure smooth reissue/correction of your PAN card, visit the official PAN services website and fill out the online application form accurately.
It is essential that all the details you provide match perfectly with the ones on your supporting documents.
Taking the time to double-check this step can greatly mitigate the risk of delays in processing your application, making it easier to get what you need.
Payment procedure
Pay required fees online
After filling the application form on the official PAN services website, you will have to pay the applicable fee. This can be done online via net banking or credit/debit card.
The fee you have to pay varies according to whether you are applying for reprint of your PAN card or need to make corrections in your existing details.
This is a critical step in processing your application.
Document submission
Submit documents for verification
After confirming the payment, the next step is to submit copies of your required documents. This can either be done online or via post, according to the detailed instructions given by the PAN service provider.
However, make sure all the copies of the document are clear and legible. This helps in a smooth verification process, avoiding any delays or issues in reissuing your PAN card.
Status tracking
Track your application status
After applying, it is important to keep track of your application using the tracking option on the official website. You may use your acknowledgment number for the same.
Timely updates will keep you posted about any additional requirements or issues that may delay the process.
This way, you would know how your application is progressing and resolve any issues, easing the reissue process.