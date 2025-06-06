What's the story

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief from arrest to officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede.

The incident, which occurred on June 4, left 11 dead and injured 56 others.

The stampede took place when a massive crowd had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) first Indian Premier League (IPL) victory in 18 years.