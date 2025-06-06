Bengaluru stampede: Court grants protection from arrest to KSCA officials
What's the story
The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief from arrest to officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede.
The incident, which occurred on June 4, left 11 dead and injured 56 others.
The stampede took place when a massive crowd had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) first Indian Premier League (IPL) victory in 18 years.
Legal proceedings
HC orders 'no precipitative steps' against KSCA management
The KSCA had approached the court after an FIR was filed against it, along with RBC. The petition seeks to quash the case.
Justice SR Krishna Kumar granted interim relief to KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer ES Jairam.
The court ordered that "no precipitative steps be taken against management of Karnataka State Cricket Association till the next date of hearing," provided they cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
The case will be heard on June 16.
Case details
FIR filed against KSCA, RCB, DNA
The FIR was filed against the KSCA officials, RCB, and DNA Entertainment Private Limited after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered immediate arrests over alleged "irresponsibility" and "carelessness."
The KSCA argued that the FIR was a "kneejerk reaction" by authorities under media pressure.
It also said that the decision to hold the event was taken by the state government.
"It was conducted at Vidhana Soudha, not Chinnaswamy Stadium," the body argued.
Investigation underway
Karnataka government constitutes 1-member commission to probe incident
In the wake of the tragedy, the Karnataka government has constituted a one-member commission headed by retired Justice John Michael Cunha to probe the incident.
Meanwhile, RCB's Head of Marketing and Revenue, Nikhil Sosale, and DNA Entertainment's Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar have been questioned by police.
Sosale has also approached the court, challenging his arrest in connection with the case.