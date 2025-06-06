What's the story

The Amarnath Yatra 2025 will be held from July 3 to August 9, with a major reduction in its duration, lasting just 38 days.

This is the first time the Indian government has shortened the pilgrimage, which usually lasts for about two months.

The decision to shorten the pilgrimage comes amid heightened security concerns, including those following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead.