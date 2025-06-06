Amarnath Yatra reduced to 38 days amid major security concerns
What's the story
The Amarnath Yatra 2025 will be held from July 3 to August 9, with a major reduction in its duration, lasting just 38 days.
This is the first time the Indian government has shortened the pilgrimage, which usually lasts for about two months.
The decision to shorten the pilgrimage comes amid heightened security concerns, including those following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead.
Security overhaul
Over 50,000 CRPF personnel to be deployed
To ensure the safety of pilgrims, nearly 50,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Jammu and Kashmir Police will be deployed.
This is the largest-ever deployment of CRPF personnel for the yatra.
In an unprecedented move, jammers will be installed to protect convoys from potential threats during this year's pilgrimage.
Tech-driven security
RFID tags will be provided to pilgrims
All roads leading to the Yatra routes and national highways will be temporarily blocked during convoy movements for maximum security.
Drones, bomb squads, and sniffer dog teams will monitor both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes taken by pilgrims.
Pilgrims will also be provided with RFID tags for real-time tracking of their movements to allow quick response by security forces if needed.
Emergency preparedness
What will happen in case of emergencies
In case of natural disasters or emergencies, teams from Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Security Force (BSF), and CRPF will be stationed at critical junctures along both routes.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed all security agencies to remain on high alert and vigilant throughout the yatra.
Pilgrim registration
Over 3.5 lakh people have registered for this year's yatra
So far, more than 3.5 lakh people have registered for this year's pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine of Lord Shiva.
The cave is home to a naturally formed ice Shivling, which draws lakhs of devotees every year.
However, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has announced that individuals below 13 years or above 70 years of age and pregnant women are not permitted for this year's yatra, even if they possess a medical certificate.