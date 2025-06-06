What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan over its open support for terrorists after he inaugurated several projects during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the Pahalgam attack.

Addressing a crowd in Katra, he said Pakistan is against humanity and even the livelihood of the poor.

"Pakistan attacked both insaniyat and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam. Its purpose was to cause riots in India and to obstruct the earnings of the hard-working people of Kashmir."