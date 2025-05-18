What's the story

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticized the Indian government's decision to send seven all-party delegations to world capitals.

The delegations, which include 51 political leaders from different parties, will explain India's position on Operation Sindoor and its military escalation with Pakistan.

Raut likened the move to a "baraat," or wedding procession, and questioned its necessity.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in this matter.