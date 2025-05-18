'Boycott this baraat...': Raut slams delegation diplomacy on 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticized the Indian government's decision to send seven all-party delegations to world capitals.
The delegations, which include 51 political leaders from different parties, will explain India's position on Operation Sindoor and its military escalation with Pakistan.
Raut likened the move to a "baraat," or wedding procession, and questioned its necessity.
He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in this matter.
Representation concerns
Raut questions representation, accuses BJP of politicizing issue
Raut also questioned the representation of certain members in these delegations.
"What will the son of the Deputy CM (MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde) represent abroad?" he said.
"There was no need to send this baraat. The Prime Minister is weak. There was no need to rush this." He added.
Further, he said, "The BJP has politicised this; they have a habit of doing politics in everything. The India bloc should boycott this baraat."
Delegation details
Delegations include prominent political figures
The delegations include prominent political figures such as Congress's Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and DMK's Kanimozhi.
Shiv Sena-UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi is also part of a delegation headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad.
The group will likely visit countries like the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Denmark.
Selection controversy
Political row erupts over delegation selection
Of the 51 leaders in the delegations, 31 are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 20 are from non-NDA parties.
Each delegation has at least one Muslim representative among politicians or diplomats.
However, only one of four Congress-recommended leaders—Anand Sharma—was included in these delegations.
This has sparked a political row with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accusing Modi's government of "complete insincerity" and playing "cheap political games."