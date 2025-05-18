17 killed in large blaze near Hyderabad's Charminar
What's the story
A devastating fire broke out in a building close to the historic Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, killing at least 17 people.
The blaze erupted around 6:30am and is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit, although the exact cause remains undetermined.
Fire department officials received an emergency call at the aforementioned time and promptly arrived at the scene.
Official response
Government officials respond to Charminar fire tragedy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed his condolences over the tragic incident. He said he would take up the matter with the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek financial assistance for the victims' families.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also shocked by this unfortunate incident. He has directed officials to intensify relief operations and ensure that those injured receive top-notch medical care.