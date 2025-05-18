What's the story

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus overturned at the 33rd hairpin bend near Valparai, over 100km from Coimbatore, on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:00am when the bus was en route from Tiruppur to Valparai with 72 passengers onboard.

According to police reports, driver Ganesan lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn at the Kadamparai police station jurisdiction.