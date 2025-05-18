TNSTC bus overturns near Valparai, 32 passengers injured
What's the story
A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus overturned at the 33rd hairpin bend near Valparai, over 100km from Coimbatore, on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 3:00am when the bus was en route from Tiruppur to Valparai with 72 passengers onboard.
According to police reports, driver Ganesan lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn at the Kadamparai police station jurisdiction.
Accident details
Bus overturns, driver injured in Valparai accident
The bus, bearing registration number TN 38 N 3930 and driven by Ganesan with Sivarajan as the conductor, overturned and fell into a gorge about 15 feet deep.
Ganesan suffered a head injury in the accident. A total of 32 passengers sustained minor injuries due to the mishap.
The police and the Fire and Rescue Services were quick to respond to the scene.
Rescue efforts
Injured passengers receive medical attention, driver hospitalized
The injured passengers were rushed to the Government Hospital at Valparai in 108 ambulances. Others were taken to Valparai in a substitute bus.
While Ganesan was admitted for treatment, the 32 injured passengers were treated as outpatients.
The swift action of the police and the Fire and Rescue Services ensured that all affected received immediate medical attention after this unfortunate incident.