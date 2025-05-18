IIT Bombay suspends agreements with Turkish universities amid tensions
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to suspend its agreements with Turkish universities.
The decision comes after Turkey's backing of Pakistan in the wake of drone attacks on India.
The development is part of a wider boycott by Indian institutions and traders against Turkey amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions.
Public announcement
IIT Bombay announces suspension on social media
IIT Bombay announced its decision to suspend agreements with Turkish universities on the social media platform X.
The institute wrote, "Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice."
This move follows similar decisions taken by other Indian institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
Economic impact
Indian traders and tourists respond to Turkey's actions
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also announced a boycott of trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan.
The decision was taken after these countries' support for Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7.
The operation was in response to cross-border links found in a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Travel boycott
Indian tourists cancel trips to Turkey, Azerbaijan
In addition to the trade boycott, Indian tourists have also started canceling their trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan.
Reports suggest that over three lakh Indians visited Turkey in 2024, contributing around ₹42.9 billion to its economy.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan welcomed more than two lakh Indian tourists last year, earning about ₹26 billion from them.