Mumbai rains: IMD issues thunderstorm, rainfall warnings till June 21
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and several other parts of Maharashtra.
The alert predicts thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds. It will remain in effect until at least Wednesday.
The Konkan region is also under a yellow warning for the next four days due to possible unsettled weather across the state.
Kolkata forecast
Early monsoon and thunderstorms expected in Kolkata
In Kolkata, light rain on Friday brought some relief from the heatwave conditions. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.9 degrees Celsius in Alipore, Kolkata.
The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds and rain across West Bengal till May 21, including a yellow alert for Sunday in Kolkata.
A weather trough from northwest Uttar Pradesh to East Bangladesh via Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal is responsible for this change in weather conditions.
Districts warned
West Bengal districts on alert for thunderstorms
The IMD has issued alerts for several districts in West Bengal, including Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong.
The weather forecast for Kolkata from May 18-23 includes temperatures between 27-36 degrees Celsius with rain or thundershowers expected.
Residents are advised to stay updated with local weather advisories and take precautions during this period of unsettled weather conditions.
Southern India
Effect of rains in southern India
On Friday, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava stated that southern India, particularly the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, will experience continuous rainfall, along with thunderstorms and strong winds, over the next five days.
Similar weather conditions are expected to prevail over Central India.
IMD has also announced that the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole during 2025 is most likely to be above normal (greater than 104 per cent of the Long Period Average).