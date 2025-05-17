What's the story

The recent military tension between India and Pakistan, especially post India's Operation Sindoor, has led to a spike in investor interest in shares of France's Dassault Aviation.

On the contrary, shares of China's AVIC Chengdu Aircraft have declined.

On May 7, the Indian Air Force (IAF) used Rafale jets to strike terrorist camps in Pakistani territory, utilizing SCALP and HAMMER missiles.

The Rafale fighter jets are produced by Dassault Aviation.