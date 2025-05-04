Air Chief Marshal briefs PM Modi after Pahalgam attack: Report
What's the story
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the deteriorating India-Pakistan situation, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people on April 22.
The meeting comes amid a series of briefings PM Modi has been holding with top military officials to assess possible military responses to the recent violence.
Strategy sessions
PM Modi's strategic meetings with military leaders
PM Modi held a key meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, and other top military officials on April 26.
In the one-and-a-half-hour session, the PM reportedly gave the armed forces a "free hand" to respond decisively against Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.
Briefings continue
Military chiefs brief PM Modi amid rising tensions
As part of this approach, Army Chief General Dwivedi met PM Modi on April 30.
This was followed by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi briefing the PM on May 3.
Later the same day, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also updated the Prime Minister on developments following the Pahalgam attack.
Preparedness
Ordnance Factory Board cancels employee leave amid tensions
In view of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ordnance Factory Board has canceled all leaves for employees with immediate effect.
Munitions India Limited (MIL), an agglomerate of the 12 ordnance factories across India, has reportedly cancelled long leaves of its employees at most of the plants.
The decision comes as defense preparedness across India is increased.
Commitment
PM Modi vows to hunt down attackers
The Pahalgam attack took place when terrorists fired at tourists in the Baisaran valley, a secluded meadow which can only be reached on foot or horseback.
The attackers singled out non-Muslim tourists and shot them point-blank after asking them to recite the Kalma.
Following the shocking attack, PM Modi has vowed that his government will hunt down the terrorists involved and their supporters "at the ends of the earth."