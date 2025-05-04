What's the story

The recent death of a three-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh has sparked widespread condemnation.

Viyana Jain succumbed to a terminal brain tumor after her parents initiated her into Santhara, the ancient Jain practice of fasting unto death.

The incident has again brought to the fore discussions about the ethical implications of this ritual, especially when it involves minors.

The Golden Book of World Records controversially recognized Viyana as the youngest ever to vow for Santhara.