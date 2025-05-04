Parents initiate 3-year-old into Jain ritual of fasting unto death
The recent death of a three-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh has sparked widespread condemnation.
Viyana Jain succumbed to a terminal brain tumor after her parents initiated her into Santhara, the ancient Jain practice of fasting unto death.
The incident has again brought to the fore discussions about the ethical implications of this ritual, especially when it involves minors.
The Golden Book of World Records controversially recognized Viyana as the youngest ever to vow for Santhara.
Spiritual influence
Parents' decision based on spiritual guidance
Viyana's parents, both IT professionals, were reportedly inspired by Jain monk Rajesh Muni Maharaj when they decided to get their daughter initiated into Santhara.
The ritual is a gradual renunciation of food and water to purify the soul according to Jainism.
Even though it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2015 after a Rajasthan High Court ruling had termed it suicide, the legality and ethics of minors undergoing it remain hotly debated topics.
Health decline
Viyana's health deteriorated despite medical intervention
Viyana was diagnosed with a brain tumor in December. She had surgery in Mumbai in January. Though her health improved a little, it deteriorated again in March.
Her family turned to spiritual help after medical efforts failed.
Piyush Jain, Viyana's father, said Maharaj saw his daughter's condition and suggested she should be given the Santhara vow as her end was near.
Criticism
Child rights advocates and medical professionals voice concerns
Child rights activists and doctors have raised grave concerns over the incident.
According to Omkar Singh of the Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission, Santhara is a religious practice intended for fully conscious adults. He added that whether this amounts to a violation of child protection laws was being examined.
Medical experts have criticized the decision too, saying she should instead have been given palliative care in a hospital.
Record controversy
Controversy surrounds Golden Book of World Records's recognition
The Golden Book of World Records recognizes this act, which has led to further criticism: it has been called "deeply irresponsible" and an endorsement of non-consensual rituals on children.
However, as the debate intensifies, the Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission is likely to soon decide if action will be recommended against Viyana's parents or the spiritual leader behind this controversial ritual.