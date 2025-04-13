What's the story

The waiting time for US B1/B2 visitor visas has reduced considerably in major cities across India.

Hyderabad has now appointments within 140 days, while Mumbai and New Delhi have reduced the waiting time to 151 and 156 days, respectively.

However, Chennai continues to face a long wait time of over 400 days.

Whatever be the waiting time, the visa application process remains stringent with authorities going through it thoroughly.