Need US visa? These Indian cities have fastest appointment dates
What's the story
The waiting time for US B1/B2 visitor visas has reduced considerably in major cities across India.
Hyderabad has now appointments within 140 days, while Mumbai and New Delhi have reduced the waiting time to 151 and 156 days, respectively.
However, Chennai continues to face a long wait time of over 400 days.
Whatever be the waiting time, the visa application process remains stringent with authorities going through it thoroughly.
List
Essential documents to carry
There are certain documents that applicants must carry to their US visa appointment.
These include a current passport whose validity date extends at least six months beyond the intended stay, a printed copy of the visa application fee payment receipt, and a printed or screenshot print of the DS-160 confirmation page.
Applicants must bring copies of photographs conforming to US visa guidelines.
Help
Guidelines for visa appointment
It is also advisable for applicants to take as few personal belongings as possible, since there is limited storage space at the venue.
Large bags, liquids, lighters and matches are also prohibited inside the entrance.
However, a document pouch for carrying passports and other necessary documents is allowed.
The guidelines are aimed at ensuring smooth appointment process for US visa applicants in India.