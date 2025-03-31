What's the story

Mercedes-Benz has started a recall for a number of its models in India, including the E-Class and its derivatives.

The recall is limited to the previous-generation AMG E63 S, AMG E53 4Matic+, the regular E-Class sedan, and the CLE Cabriolet.

The German luxury carmaker has flagged an issue with the E-Class models that could possibly elevate the risk of a thermal incident, while the CLE Cabriolet is being recalled due to a missing warning label.