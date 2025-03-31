Why Mercedes-Benz is recalling its cars in India
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has started a recall for a number of its models in India, including the E-Class and its derivatives.
The recall is limited to the previous-generation AMG E63 S, AMG E53 4Matic+, the regular E-Class sedan, and the CLE Cabriolet.
The German luxury carmaker has flagged an issue with the E-Class models that could possibly elevate the risk of a thermal incident, while the CLE Cabriolet is being recalled due to a missing warning label.
Recall details
E-Class models recalled over short circuit risk
The recall impacts a total of 2,543 units of the standard E-Class, and 50 units of the AMG E63 S produced between September 14, 2022 and October 12, 2023.
Mercedes-Benz has also recalled 20 units of the AMG E53 4Matic+ produced between January 21, 2021 and January 20, 2023.
The company revealed that an issue with the electrical connector coupling for transmission wiring harness could allow water to seep into the connector over time.
Additional recall
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet recalled over warning label issue
Along with the E-Class models, Mercedes-Benz has also recalled the CLE Cabriolet produced between April 13, 2024 and June 24, 2024.
Around 59 units of this luxury convertible car have been affected by this recall.
The company found that a warning label indicating unavailability of automatic front passenger airbag shutoff may have been inadvertently omitted from side wall of the instrument panel.
Safety concerns
Potential risks associated with the car
The missing warning label on the CLE Cabriolet could cause users to assume that a rearward-facing child seat would be automatically detected, leading to improper installation.
This is especially worrisome as the front passenger airbag stays permanently active in these cars.
Installing a child seat incorrectly in this position could potentially increase the risk of injury during a crash involving airbag deployment.