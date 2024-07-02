In brief Simplifying... In brief Mercedes is bringing its EQA SUV to India in a single variant, available in eight exterior colors but only a grey interior.

The car is packed with advanced features like dual 10-inch displays, a Burmester sound system, and a range of safety measures.

It's powered by a 70.5kWh battery, offering a range of up to 560km, and charging times vary from 35 minutes to over 10 hours depending on the power source.

This will be the German automaker's most affordable EV in the country

Mercedes EQA will be offered in single variant in India

By Mudit Dube 05:31 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch its EQA electric SUV in India on July 8. The bookings for the vehicle, which is based on the GLA model, are already open. This will be the German automaker's most affordable electric SUV offering in India and will be available exclusively in an EQA 250+ variant boasting a range of up to 560km.

Design

EQA's exterior and interior design options

The exterior of the EQA will be available in eight different colors: Polar White, Night Black, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, High-tech Silver, Spectral Blue, Manufaktur Patagonia Red Metallic and Manufaktur Mountain Grey Magno. However, for the interior design of the vehicle, customers will only have a grey color option. The EQA's international line-up also includes the 300 4MATIC and 350 4MATIC variants but they won't be offered in India, at least initially.

Features

EQA's advanced features and safety measures

The EQA is equipped with a range of modern features and latest technology, including dual 10-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver's display with EV-specific graphics. It also offers dual-zone climate control, a Burmester surround sound system, keyless entry, a head-up display, gesture control, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats and 64-color ambient lighting. For safety measures, the vehicle includes seven airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and various ADAS features.

Performance

EQA's performance and charging specifications

Under the hood, the EQA SUV features a 70.5kWh battery pack paired with a single front-wheel drive motor that produces 190hp and 385Nm. The vehicle offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 560km. Charging times for the EQA vary based on power source. For 10-80% top-up, the SUV takes approximately 10 hours and 45 minutes with a 7.4kW AC source, around 7 hours and 15 minutes with an 11kW AC source, and just 35 minutes with a 100kW DC source.