In brief Simplifying... In brief Mahindra's Scorpio N SUV now offers the Midnight Black paintwork across all Z8 variants without any additional cost, despite a recent price hike.

The SUV retains its existing features and powertrain options, with the diesel engine exclusively offering a four-wheel drive.

Mahindra's sales have seen a 23% boost, with Scorpio N leading as the best-seller and other models like XUV700 and Thar also contributing significantly. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Powertrains remain unchanged

Mahindra Scorpio N receives new features at no extra cost

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:50 pm Jul 02, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Mahindra has upgraded its Scorpio N SUV, adding new features to the top three trims - Z8 Select, Z8, and Z8 L. The Z8 Select and Z8 now include a wireless charger and high-gloss finish for the center console. The Z8 L has been enhanced with an auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad with active cooling, and a high-gloss finish for the center panel.

Pricing

Expanded color options and prices

The Midnight Black paintwork, previously exclusive to the Z8 Select, is now offered across all Z8 variants. Despite recent price hikes across the Scorpio N range by roughly ₹10,000, these new features have been added at no extra cost. The starting prices for the Z8 Select, Z8, and Z8 L models are ₹17.10 lakh, ₹18.74 lakh, and ₹20.37 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, India).

Specifications

Scorpio N maintains existing features, powertrains

Apart from the new additions, Scorpio N's equipment list remains unchanged. The Z8 L still includes features such as six airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a powered driver's seat, sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, Sony audio system, and a driver drowsiness detection system. Powertrain options also are unchanged with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill, and a 2.2-liter diesel unit, with their 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. However, the four-wheel drive option is only offered with the diesel engine.

Sales performance

Significant increase in SUV sales

Mahindra reported a 23% increase in sales for June, selling 40,022 units. The Scorpio brand, including both the Scorpio N and Classic models, is a significant driver of these sales. The Scorpio N emerged as the company's current best-seller. Other popular SUVs like the XUV700 and Thar have also contributed to Mahindra's sales success. Notably, the XUV700 hit a significant milestone by reaching a production mark of two lakh units, within just three years of its launch.