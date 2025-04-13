Myanmar rocked by fresh earthquake, 2 weeks after 7.7-magnitude tremors
What's the story
Myanmar has been hit by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake, two weeks after the region was rocked by a powerful 7.7-magnitude tremor that killed over 3,600 people.
The National Center of Seismology (NCS) confirmed the latest quake on X (formerly Twitter), saying it was at a depth of 10km.
The NCS tweeted, "EQ of M: 5.1, On: 13/04/2025 07:54:58 IST, Lat: 21.13 N, Long: 96.08 E, Depth: 10km, Location: Myanmar," sharing details about the location and depth.
Ongoing seismic activity
Aftershocks continue to plague Myanmar
Since the major tremor on March 28, Myanmar has been hit by many aftershocks. As of Saturday, 468 aftershocks have been recorded in the region, reported IANS.
The Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division said there were 184 aftershocks of magnitudes between 1.0-2.9; 198 of 3.0-3.9; and so on till the higher ranges up to those between 5.0-5.9.
Casualties
Death toll rises in Myanmar and Thailand
As of the latest reports, the combined death toll from the March 28 quake in Myanmar is 3,689. 5,020 others have been injured and 139 remain unaccounted for.
In Thailand, the death toll is at 27, with nine injured and 67 missing.
The Thai government has stepped up its probe into other construction projects with a Chinese contractor after these devastating quakes.