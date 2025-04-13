What's the story

Myanmar has been hit by a 5.1-magnitude earthquake, two weeks after the region was rocked by a powerful 7.7-magnitude tremor that killed over 3,600 people.

The National Center of Seismology (NCS) confirmed the latest quake on X (formerly Twitter), saying it was at a depth of 10km.

The NCS tweeted, "EQ of M: 5.1, On: 13/04/2025 07:54:58 IST, Lat: 21.13 N, Long: 96.08 E, Depth: 10km, Location: Myanmar," sharing details about the location and depth.