South Korean investigators have successfully extracted initial data from one of the black boxes of the crashed Jeju Air flight.

The other black box, the flight data recorder, was damaged and is being sent to the US for further analysis.

The investigation, assisted by US experts and Boeing officials, is focusing on a runway barrier and potential landing gear failure as possible causes of the crash.

The Boeing 737-800 was returning from Thailand

South Korea investigators extract data from Jeju Air black box

By Chanshimla Varah 12:35 pm Jan 01, 202512:35 pm

What's the story South Korean investigators have managed to extract data from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Jeju Air plane that crashed on Sunday. The Boeing 737-800, which was returning from Thailand, crash-landed at Muan International Airport after suspected landing gear failure. The aircraft then hit a barrier and caught fire, killing 179 of the 181 people on board.

Data extraction

Initial data retrieved from cockpit voice recorder

South Korea's deputy minister for civil aviation, Joo Jong-wan, confirmed that initial data from one of two black boxes had been successfully retrieved. "An initial extraction (of the cockpit voice recorder) has already been completed," he stated. The data is now being converted into audio format to allow investigators to listen to the pilots' last communications before the tragic incident.

Recorder damage

Flight data recorder damaged, sent to US for analysis

However, the flight data recorder (FDR), another key component in the investigation, was found with a missing connector. This damage has made it difficult to extract data from it. Consequently, South Korea's transport ministry plans to send this damaged FDR to the United States for further analysis. Black boxes like these are generally designed to withstand high-speed impacts and fires but can sometimes get damaged.

Crash theories

Investigation focuses on runway barrier and landing gear failure

The investigation into the Jeju Air crash is mainly centered on a barrier near the end of the runway which supports a navigation system called a localizer. Most victims are believed to have died when the plane hit the concrete barrier at high speed, disintegrating and igniting. Local media reported the landing gear deployed successfully during an initial landing attempt but failed on a subsequent one, leading to speculations about possible mechanical failures.

International assistance

US experts and Boeing officials assist in crash investigation

Meanwhile, the acting president of South Korea, Choi Sang-mok, said experts from US National Transportation Safety Board and officials from Boeing are helping in the investigation. As the investigation continues, many New Year's Eve celebrations across the country were canceled or subdued as part of seven days of official mourning. Major broadcasters canceled annual events, and Seoul replaced its bell-ringing performance with a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives.