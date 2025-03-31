What's the story

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the 'NITI NCAER States Economic Forum' portal in India tomorrow.

The portal is a one-stop database of social, economic, and fiscal data of Indian states over the last three decades till FY2022-23.

The initiative is a joint effort of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) and the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).