What's the story

Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy sports platform Dream11, has officially changed its domicile from Delaware, US, to India.

The move comes as part of a growing trend of Indian start-ups like PhonePe and Zepto, returning to their home country.

Confirming the transition, a company spokesperson said, "Dream Sports is leveraging tech to unlock the massive potential of India's sports ecosystem. We have completed a 'ghar waapsi' and are now an Indian domiciled business."