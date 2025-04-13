What's the story

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused the Congress party of disrespecting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

He made the allegations during a workshop organized under the 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh in Lucknow on Sunday.

The remarks come months after the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of disrespecting Ambedkar.