Yogi Adityanath accuses Congress of disrespecting Dr B.R. Ambedkar
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accused the Congress party of disrespecting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.
He made the allegations during a workshop organized under the 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh in Lucknow on Sunday.
The remarks come months after the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of disrespecting Ambedkar.
Allegations
Adityanath accuses Congress of preventing Ambedkar's memorial
Adityanath accused the Congress party of denying Dr. Ambedkar a memorial and not allowing his last rites to be performed in Delhi.
"First, they (apparently pointing toward the Congress) made Babasaheb Ambedkar lose the elections. After his 'mahaparinirvaan,' they did not allow his last rites to be performed in Delhi."
The CM further alleged that the Congress blocked the memorial's establishment for Babasaheb after his December 6, 1956, death.
Historical context
Ambedkar's last rites and constitutional amendment
Adityanath also alleged that the Congress party amended the Constitution in 1976 by adding a word which Ambedkar had argued against, possibly alluding to the inclusion of the word 'socialist', which was added alongside 'secular' and 'integrity'.
After his death, Dr Ambedkar was given a Buddhist cremation at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, Maharashtra.