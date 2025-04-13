Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar unite for social causes in Maharashtra
What's the story
In a surprising development, two of Maharashtra's most powerful leaders, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, have been seen together twice this week.
Their latest joint appearance was at an event in Satara. The first happened when Sharad attended the engagement ceremony of Ajit's younger son Jay near Pune.
These meetings are especially interesting considering the two usually stand on opposite sides of the political divide.
Family ties
Pawar family reunion amidst political differences
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit, a key player in Maharashtra's politics, are often seen on opposite ends.
But this week, they had a rare moment of togetherness at an engagement ceremony near Pune.
Their relations have been strained since Ajit rebelled against Sharad in 2023 to join hands with the then BJP-Shiv Sena government.
Joint event
Pawars make joint appearance at educational institution
The Pawar duo was recently spotted at an event in Satara; this marks their second public appearance this week.
Sharad took to social media after the event to announce a major development for Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, an educational institution he's associated with.
The Managing Council of the institution met on Saturday at Chhatrapati Shivaji College and decided to launch a monthly magazine called Rayat.
New initiatives
Pawar announces new initiatives at Rayat Shikshan Sanstha
In his announcement, Sharad Pawar said the magazine will deal with a variety of topics including education, science, technology, health, literature, sports, social issues, art and culture, and global affairs.
He also revealed plans to launch courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, and 3D Printing.
The institute will also have a Center of Excellence in Satara for these.