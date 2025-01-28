Platform collapses during religious event in UP; several feared dead
What's the story
A bamboo platform collapsed at a religious event in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring over 50.
The incident took place during the "Laddoo Mahotsav," an annual festival organized by the Jain community in Baraut.
Hundreds of devotees had gathered at a temple to offer laddoos when the structure gave way under their weight.
Rescue update
Rescue operations and confirmation of fatalities
Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal confirmed five deaths to the Hindustan Times, while two more are suspected to have died but not confirmed.
Lal said "a wooden structure collapsed and about 40 people were injured," of which 20 got first aid and others are still being treated.
"A machaan (makeshift platform collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' program of the Jain community in Baraut. 2-3 people are seriously injured, who are undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals," SP Arpit Vijayvargiya told ANI.
Twitter Post
Aftermath visuals
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A watchtower collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' organized by the Jain community in Baghpat's Baraut city— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2025
Over 20 people got injured pic.twitter.com/HgyOqxwmMU