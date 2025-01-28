Rape convict Ram Rahim granted parole again—12th time since 2017
What's the story
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been released on parole again from Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, Haryana.
This is the 12th time Singh has been given parole since his conviction in 2017.
He is serving a 20-year sentence for allegedly raping two of his disciples and facing a life term for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.
Parole specifics
Singh's parole details and previous accusations
According to PTI, Singh was released secretly early Tuesday morning at 5:26am.
He has been given a 20-day parole and is likely to remain at the Dera Ashram in Sirsa, Haryana.
In the past, groups like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Shiromani Akali Dal had slammed the frequent paroles, claiming that "justice" is not being served for 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners) who continue to remain behind bars despite having completed their sentences.
Legal background
Singh's legal history and recent acquittal
Last February, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had even ordered the Haryana government to ensure that the rape convict did not receive parole without the court's prior permission.
Singh was convicted in 2019 along with three others for the murder of journalist Chhatrapati.
He was convicted again in 2021, along with four others, for conspiring to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager, in 2002.
However, they were acquitted in the murder case last May.