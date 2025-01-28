What's the story

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been released on parole again from Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, Haryana.

This is the 12th time Singh has been given parole since his conviction in 2017.

He is serving a 20-year sentence for allegedly raping two of his disciples and facing a life term for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.