What's the story

India and China have agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by summer this year, India's foreign ministry announced today.

The Yatra was suspended following a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam in 2017.

Apart from this, the two nations have also agreed to hold an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism.

It will discuss the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other cooperation related to trans-border rivers.