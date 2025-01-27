India, China agree to resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this year
What's the story
India and China have agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by summer this year, India's foreign ministry announced today.
The Yatra was suspended following a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam in 2017.
Apart from this, the two nations have also agreed to hold an early meeting of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism.
It will discuss the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other cooperation related to trans-border rivers.
Cultural exchange
Promotion of people-to-people exchanges
India and China have agreed to take appropriate measures to further promote and facilitate people-to-people exchanges. This includes fostering interactions between media and think-tank representatives from both countries. The move is seen as a step toward enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.
Air connectivity
Resumption of direct flight services
Further, India and China have agreed in principle to resume direct flight services between the two countries.
The concerned technical authorities on both sides will meet to negotiate an updated framework for the same.
This development is expected to boost tourism and business ties, further strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and China.