D-Mart announces leadership change, Unilever's Anshul Asawa to become CEO
What's the story
Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of D-Mart, has announced a major overhaul in its top-tier management.
The firm has appointed Anshul Asawa, currently the Country Head of Unilever in Thailand and General Manager for Home Care business unit in Greater Asia, as its new CEO designate.
The decision comes as the current Managing Director and CEO Neville Noronha is set to step down in January 2026.
Leadership transition
Noronha's decision not to renew his term
Noronha has chosen not to renew his role when his current term ends in January 2026.
Avenue Supermarts said, "The Board of Directors honors his decision and expresses profound gratitude for his extraordinary contribution to the company."
The board has confirmed Asawa's appointment as the CEO designate from March 15, 2025.
Noronha has been an integral part of D-Mart for more than two decades.
New leadership
Asawa's journey and future role at D-Mart
An alumnus of IIT Roorkee and IIM Lucknow, Asawa will be joining D-Mart after a successful 30-year career at Unilever.
He held several leadership positions there overseeing product category growth in India, Asia, and Europe.
"Neville will support Anshul for a smooth transition over the next year as the latter joins the company in March 2025," Avenue Supermarts stated.
Asawa is expected to officially take over as MD and CEO on February 1, 2026.
Legacy
Noronha's legacy at D-Mart
Noronha's tenure at D-Mart has been defined by transformative growth, a deep commitment to operational excellence, and the establishment of a strong corporate culture.
Avenue Supermarts's Chairman CB Bhave had praised Noronha for his exceptional leadership skills and dedication during his remarkably successful tenure.
As of December 31, 2024, Avenue Supermarts was operating 387 stores across the country.