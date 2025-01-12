What's the story

Zomato has hilariously reacted to the raging debate over a 90-hour work week, first suggested by Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan.

The food delivery giant provided an alternative to Subrahmanyan's suggestion that employees should give up their Sundays.

"In case you don't have a wife, feel free to stare at your order arriving on the app," Zomato quipped on X.

This comes amid widespread criticism of Subrahmanyan's remarks in favor of longer office hours and weekend shifts.