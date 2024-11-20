Summarize Simplifying... In short Zomato has introduced a "Veg Mode" feature, allowing users to filter for vegetarian dishes or purely vegetarian restaurants.

This feature can be easily activated or deactivated, providing a streamlined ordering process for vegetarian users.

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:03 pm Nov 20, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Zomato, India's leading food delivery platform, has a feature named "Veg Mode." The innovative addition to the app make it easier for people to order vegetarian food. It is specifically tailored to meet the dietary preferences of vegetarian customers, giving them a hassle-free experience while browsing and ordering from vegetarian-only restaurants. Here's how to use it.

Activating the "Veg Mode" is a pretty simple task. Just open the Zomato app on your smartphone, and click on the button beneath "Veg Mode" on the top right corner. You will get two options: 'Veg dishes from all restaurants,' and 'Veg dishes from Pure veg restaurants.' Click on the desired choice, and press 'Apply.' Once activated, you will only see restaurants serving vegetarian food, making it easier to find suitable options and streamlining the ordering process.

How to revert to veg and non-veg options?

To once again see both veg as well as non-veg food choices, click on the button beneath "Veg Mode." A pop-up window will come up with two options: 'Switch off' and 'Keep using this mode.' Clicking on the former, will revert the app to its original state, showing restaurants catering to diverse culinary preferences.

Zomato renamed the feature following customer feedback

The first announcement of a "Pure Veg Fleet" had received mixed reactions, prompting Zomato to make changes. The company clarified there would be no discrimination against delivery partners based on dietary preferences, and no separate fleet or impact on payouts. Based on feedback, Zomato decided to rename the feature from "Pure Veg mode" to "Veg mode," showing it is willing to listen and adapt.