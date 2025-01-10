What's the story

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan recently pitched for a 90-hour workweek, leading to immediate backlash, serious concern, and truck load of memes.

Several netizens have now pointed out that he earns ₹51 crore annually, which is 535 times more than what his employees make.

According to The New Indian Express, Subrahmanyan's pay for FY 2023-24 included a basic salary of ₹3.6 crore, allowances worth ₹1.67 crore, commission of ₹35.28 crore and retirement benefits of ₹10.5 crore.