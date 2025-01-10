L&T chief demanding 90-hour-workweek earns ₹51cr—535x more than average employees
What's the story
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan recently pitched for a 90-hour workweek, leading to immediate backlash, serious concern, and truck load of memes.
Several netizens have now pointed out that he earns ₹51 crore annually, which is 535 times more than what his employees make.
According to The New Indian Express, Subrahmanyan's pay for FY 2023-24 included a basic salary of ₹3.6 crore, allowances worth ₹1.67 crore, commission of ₹35.28 crore and retirement benefits of ₹10.5 crore.
Salary comparison
Subrahmanyan's earnings compared to median employee salary
According to HR Katha, Subrahmanyan's annual income is 534.57 times more than the median salary of L&T employees.
The average salary of these workers was around ₹9.55 lakh in FY23-24.
This glaring disparity underscores the massive income gap between the company's top boss and its average employee, alongside the CEO's push for increased work hours.
Company response
L&T responds to chairman's 90-hour workweek statement
In light of Subrahmanyan's controversial 90-hour workweek statement, L&T released a clarification on January 9.
A company spokesperson said that the Chairman's comments were reflective of a larger ambition for India, stressing that extraordinary efforts are needed to achieve exceptional results.
The spokesperson added, "At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose and performance drive us forward."
Mission
Commitment to nation-building and progress
The spokesperson also emphasized L&T's dedication to nation-building as an integral aspect of their mission.
"For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries and technological capabilities."
The company believes this is India's decade, a time that demands collective dedication and effort to propel progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.
Public reaction
Social media reacts to L&T chairman's workweek statement
Subrahmanyan's comment on the 90-hour workweek has triggered a mixed bag of reactions on social media.
One user, Poornima, pointed out the struggle of common people in maintaining a work-life balance.
She requested the company to let young employees enjoy family life and decide if they want to work on Sundays or take a holiday.