Save money and the planet with home composting in India
What's the story
In a world where waste is piling up and wallets are thinning, what if you could tackle both with a simple kitchen hack? Enter home composting! This low-cost, eco-friendly solution is not just for gardening enthusiasts—it's a game-changer for Indian households.
By turning kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost, families can save big on fertilizers, reduce landfill waste, and embrace a greener lifestyle.
Ready to see how your trash can become your treasure? Here's everything you need to know.
Tip 1
Reduce waste disposal costs
By separating kitchen waste for composting, households can drastically cut down the amount of trash they need to get rid of.
In several Indian cities, municipalities bill for waste collection by volume or weight.
By composting at home, you can save as much as ₹500/month on these fees, depending on your area's pricing.
Tip 2
Create free organic fertilizer
Home composting transforms your kitchen waste into a valuable resource: nutrient-rich organic fertilizer for your plants.
Purchasing comparable quality fertilizer from the market can cost between ₹200 and ₹400 per kilogram.
An average household can easily generate around two kilograms of compost each month. This means you can save up to ₹800 every month, all while feeding your plants with top-notch nourishment.
Tip 3
Reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers
Using the organic compost generated at home for your garden eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers.
These fertilizers are not only costly but also detrimental to the environment. The average price of chemical fertilizers is between ₹300 and ₹600 per kilogram.
Switching to homemade compost can save garden lovers more than ₹1,000 a year. Plus, it helps in creating a more sustainable ecosystem.
Tip 4
Enhance soil quality and yield
Regular use of homemade organic compost significantly increases soil fertility, boosting plant growth and yield.
This is crucial for kitchen gardens or small-scale farming, directly lowering food costs.
With increased yield, families can save a minimum of 10%, over ₹1,200 annually.
Home composting in India cuts waste disposal expenses, eliminates the need for costly fertilizers, and enhances crop yield with a small investment, yielding substantial financial and environmental benefits.