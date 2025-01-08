What's the story

Ready to drive into a greener future and save big while you're at it? The Indian government is on a mission to make electric vehicles (EVs) the future of transportation.

To sweeten the deal, they're offering exciting tax incentives under the Income Tax Act that make buying an EV smarter and lighter on your pocket.

This guide breaks down the key tax benefits, helping you navigate these money-saving perks like a savvy investor.