Crafting cost-effective indoor air purifying solutions in India
What's the story
The pursuit of cleaner air within our homes is a crucial one, particularly in a country like India where pollution levels frequently surpass safe thresholds. However, identifying cost-effective solutions can be challenging.
This article delves into practical and affordable ways to purify your indoor air, allowing you to breathe easier and live healthier without straining your wallet.
Tip 1
Utilize natural air purifiers
Plants are the best air purifiers you can get. And they're pretty too!
Some types like spider plant, snake plant, and areca palm are really good at sucking up nasty stuff in the air. They can catch pollutants like benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene.
Just having two or three of these plants in a room can make a big difference.
The price? A measly ₹200-₹300 per plant.
Tip 2
Embrace activated charcoal
Activated charcoal (or activated carbon) has the ability to trap toxins and odors, making it a great purifier.
You can buy affordable activated charcoal bags and place them around your house in areas with higher pollution or moisture.
These bags typically last for up to two years and can be purchased online or from local shops for approximately ₹500-₹700 each.
Tip 3
DIY air purifiers
If you like DIY, making your own air purifier can be a fun project that actually works.
All you need is a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and a box fan.
This homemade purifier can filter out 99% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, and smoke.
The whole thing costs less than ₹2,000 to make.
Tip 4
Regular maintenance is key
Whether you choose natural plants or mechanical devices as your main method of air purification, regular maintenance is key.
For DIY purifiers with HEPA filters, change the filter every six months to maintain efficiency.
For natural options like plants and activated charcoal bags, caring for them properly will enhance their purifying abilities.