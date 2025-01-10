What's the story

In today's world, hopping between jobs is as common as swapping phones, but what happens to your health insurance? Well, forget the anxiety of losing your coverage!

Enter portable health insurance, a game-changer for India's workforce. This clever solution lets you take your health insurance along as you switch employers, ensuring your medical benefits stay intact.

No more waiting periods or exclusions for pre-existing conditions. Here's why this is the health insurance evolution India needed.