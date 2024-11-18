Summarize Simplifying... In short Zomato now allows passengers to order food on trains, with the option to schedule delivery at their preferred station.

The app offers real-time tracking to adjust delivery times according to train schedules, ensuring a seamless dining experience.

Passengers can order up to 48 hours in advance and cancel for free up to two hours before the scheduled delivery, accommodating any changes in travel plans.

The service is currently available on select trains

You can order food from Zomato on trains: Here's how

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:39 am Nov 18, 202411:39 am

What's the story Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with popular food delivery app, Zomato. Now, train passengers can order from their favorite restaurants or food chains, and get it delivered right at their seats. To avail this service, passengers require a confirmed ticket as they need to enter their PNR number and station details while ordering food.

Process

Follow these steps to order food

The ordering process is pretty simple. Open the Zomato app, search for 'Train' in the search bar, and enter your PNR number when prompted. Then select from a list of available restaurants and your preferred station where you want the delivery. Finally, you can place your order by making the payment.

Policy

Advanced ordering and cancelation policy

Zomato lets passengers order food in advance, anywhere between one hour to 48 hours ahead of their journey. The company also has a free cancelation policy up to two hours before the scheduled delivery time. This way, it can accommodate any changes in travel plans or preferences of the passengers during their train journey.

Tracking

Real-time tracking for timely food delivery

To ensure timely food delivery, Zomato has integrated a real-time train status tracking feature into its app. This means the app will track the train's progress and adjust the delivery schedule accordingly. The idea is to offer passengers a seamless and convenient dining experience during their train journey, no matter how much their travel schedule changes or gets delayed.