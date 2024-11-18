Summarize Simplifying... In short Transferring your Amazon Pay balance to your bank account is a simple process.

Start by logging into your Amazon app, select 'Send Money' under 'Quick Links', and choose 'Bank Transfer'.

Enter your bank details and the amount to transfer, then select 'Pay using Amazon Pay balance' to complete the transaction. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amazon Pay balance transfer is only after KYC verification

How to transfer your Amazon Pay balance to bank account

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:09 am Nov 18, 202411:09 am

What's the story As digital wallets become more popular, several users are looking to make the most out of them. One common question in this regard is if you can transfer money from Amazon Pay, a popular e-wallet, to a bank account. Yes, you can, and the process is pretty simple. However, users should note that this feature is only available after Amazon KYC verification.

Process

Step-by-step guide to transfer funds

To start the transfer, users first have to open the Amazon app and sign in to their account. Then, they should tap on 'Send Money' under the 'Quick Links' section. Here, an option named 'Bank Transfer' will appear for selection. After tapping on it, users have to enter details like IFSC code, bank account number, and name before confirming payment.

Completion

Final steps and confirmation

Once you've filled in the basic details, you'll have to enter the amount you want to transfer and confirm it. The app will then show a payment method interface. Here, you'll have to tap on 'Show more ways,' select 'Pay using Amazon Pay balance' and tap 'Continue.' Following these steps will successfully transfer the amount in question from their Amazon Pay balance to their bank account.