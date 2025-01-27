RG Kar rape-murder: Victim's parents don't seek death penalty
What's the story
The Calcutta High Court has deferred its verdict on the appeals filed by the West Bengal government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Sanjay Roy's sentencing.
Roy was convicted of raping and murdering a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The Sealdah sessions court sentenced him to life imprisonment without parole, a verdict both the state and CBI find inadequate, pushing for capital punishment instead.
Parents' stance
Victim's parents oppose death penalty for Roy
The victim's parents have expressed their disapproval of the death penalty for Roy. Their lawyer Gargi Goswami submitted their stance to the High Court.
Goswami said, "Just because their daughter has lost her life does not mean the convict will also have to lose his life."
This comes after both the West Bengal government and CBI challenged the Sealdah Sessions Court's decision to sentence Roy to life imprisonment instead of capital punishment.
Legal debate
State government argues for right to appeal sentences
Advocate General Kishore Dutta, who represented the West Bengal government in court, argued state governments have the right to appeal sentences they deem insufficient.
He cited legal provisions like the amendment of Section 377 as examples.
Dutta clarified an amendment has now made it clear states can also seek stricter sentences, despite previous SC rulings limiting this right exclusively to the central government.
Appeal rights
High court acknowledges state's and CBI's right to appeal
Justice Debangsu Basak, who is hearing the case, acknowledged the rights of both the state and CBI to appeal in India's federal structure.
He noted both want a harsher punishment for Roy. However, he stressed the need for balance with central government authority in such matters.
The High Court is yet to decide if these appeals will be admitted after hearing arguments of all parties in this case.