What's the story

The Calcutta High Court has deferred its verdict on the appeals filed by the West Bengal government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Sanjay Roy's sentencing.

Roy was convicted of raping and murdering a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Sealdah sessions court sentenced him to life imprisonment without parole, a verdict both the state and CBI find inadequate, pushing for capital punishment instead.