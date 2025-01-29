What's the story

A stampede broke out at the Sangam Nose area in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh on "Mauni Amavasya," leaving 30 women injured.

Around 10 people are also feared dead, India Today reported.

The incident occurred around 1:00am on Wednesday as lakhs of devotees rushed to take a holy dip on account of the auspicious occasion.

Consequently, authorities have suspended the second "Amrit Snan" as a precautionary measure and are urging devotees to use nearby "ghats" to prevent further overcrowding.