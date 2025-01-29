30 injured, many feared dead in stampede at Maha Kumbh
What's the story
A stampede broke out at the Sangam Nose area in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh on "Mauni Amavasya," leaving 30 women injured.
Around 10 people are also feared dead, India Today reported.
The incident occurred around 1:00am on Wednesday as lakhs of devotees rushed to take a holy dip on account of the auspicious occasion.
Consequently, authorities have suspended the second "Amrit Snan" as a precautionary measure and are urging devotees to use nearby "ghats" to prevent further overcrowding.
Religious response
ABAP suspends Amrit Snan, urges devotees to use nearby ghats
The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) decided to suspend the "Amrit Snan" after speaking to the administration.
ABAP President Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri said, "The administration has requested us not to proceed for "Amrit Snan," and we are staying back despite being ready for the procession."
He added all Akharas have agreed not to go for the "Snan" on Wednesday in the larger public interest.
Government action
PM Modi, Amit Shah assure full support to UP CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assuring him of full support from the Centre.
Adityanath appealed to devotees not to heed rumors and follow administrative instructions.
He urged them to take a dip at the nearest ghat instead of heading toward Sangam Nose.
Twitter Post
Swami Rambhadracharya's appeal
#WATCH | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji says, "I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should… pic.twitter.com/KV7KZ9ptfn— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025
Upcoming event
Next major bathing event scheduled for February 3
The next major bathing event will be held on February 3, on Basant Panchami, the third of the "Amrit Snans."
The administration has created temporary "ghats" on a 12-km stretch of Ganga for devotees.
A team called Super 20—a specially deployed team of 200 police officers—is controlling crowds at the "ghats," ensuring that pilgrims leave after their holy dip.