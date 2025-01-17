'Provide 50% subsidy on students' Metro fares': Kejriwal to Modi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proposing a 50% subsidy on Delhi Metro fares for school and college students.
In his letter, Kejriwal also suggested that the cost of this subsidy be equally shared by Delhi and central governments since the Delhi Metro is a 50:50 joint project between them.
"To reduce the financial burden on students, I propose to give 50% concession to students in Delhi Metro," he wrote.
Election promise
Kejriwal proposes free bus travel for students
"The students of Delhi depend largely on the Metro to commute to their school or college," the letter read.
Apart from the metro fare concession, Kejriwal also announced plans for free bus travel for students.
This builds on the existing scheme of free bus rides for women in Delhi.
These announcements were made days before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to release its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Twitter Post
Read his letter here
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a 50% subsidy on Metro fares for school and college students.— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025
He also proposed that the burden of this subsidy be borne by the state and central government by a ratio of 50:50 pic.twitter.com/no13Y8QC2Z
Election update
Delhi Assembly elections: AAP, BJP announce candidates
The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5, and the votes will be counted on February 8.
The last date for filing nominations is January 17, scrutiny on January 18, and withdrawal of candidacies by January 20.
Kejriwal, who has filed his nomination from the New Delhi constituency, declared net assets worth ₹1.73 crore.
His affidavit showed ₹2.96 lakh in bank savings and ₹50,000 in cash, along with ₹1.7 crore in immovable assets.