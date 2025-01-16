What's the story

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of Central government employees.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement today.

Along with salary revisions, the 8th Pay Commission will also revise the pensions and allowances of Central government retirees.

However, an exact date for when this commission will be active is yet to be revealed.

The Union Cabinet's decision comes days ahead of the Budget 2025 announcements.