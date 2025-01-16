8th Pay Commission approved! Government employees set for salary increase
What's the story
The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of Central government employees.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement today.
Along with salary revisions, the 8th Pay Commission will also revise the pensions and allowances of Central government retirees.
However, an exact date for when this commission will be active is yet to be revealed.
The Union Cabinet's decision comes days ahead of the Budget 2025 announcements.
Oversight plans
Supervision and setup of the 8th Pay Commission
Vaishnaw has said that a chairman and two members will soon be appointed to oversee the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission.
The decision to set up this commission was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The move comes ahead of the 7th Pay Commission's term ending. The commission was set up in 2016 and is due to end in 2026.
Implementation strategy
Scope and timeline of the 8th Pay Commission
Vaishnaw clarified that the 8th Central Pay Commission will benefit all employees of the Central Government.
He stressed that starting this commission well before 2025 will give enough time to review and finalize its recommendations.
This strategic approach is aimed at ensuring effective implementation of proposed changes before the tenure of the current, 7th Pay Commission ends.
Pay structure
Historical context and significance of pay commissions
The government set up the 7th Pay Commission in 2014, whose recommendations were implemented from January 2016.
Normally, such commissions are set up every decade to recommend the government on revising the pay structure and scale of its employees.
Since India's independence in 1947, seven Pay Commissions have been constituted with each playing a pivotal role in determining salary structures, allowances, and other benefits for government employees.