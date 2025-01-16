What's the story

Colossal Biosciences, a leader in the emerging field of de-extinction, has raised $200 million in a Series C funding round.

The latest investment doubles the company's total funding to a whopping $435 million since its founding in 2021. The Texas-based start-up is now valued at an eye-watering $10.2 billion.

The company is famous for its ambitious plans to revive extinct species like wooly mammoth, thylacine (Tasmanian tiger), and dodo bird.