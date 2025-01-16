What's the story

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has admitted Meta's appeal against a Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruling.

The CCI had banned Meta's data-sharing practices for five years and imposed a hefty fine for allegedly abusing its dominant market position.

The tribunal, led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said the matter needed further examination. A decision on Meta's interim relief plea is due on January 23.