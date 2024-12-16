Summarize Simplifying... In short Google has appointed Preeti Lobana as the new Country Manager for India, making it the second major tech firm in India with a female head.

Lobana, who has spent over eight years at Google, will now spearhead sales and operations, focusing on AI advancements to boost digital inclusion and economic opportunities.

This comes as Google's revenue in India saw a 26% increase, largely driven by digital advertising and enterprise product sales.

Google appoints Preeti Lobana as new Country Manager for India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:16 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Google has announced the appointment of Preeti Lobana as the new Country Manager and Vice President for its India operations. Lobana, a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience, takes over the reins from Sanjay Gupta, who has transitioned to President of the Asia Pacific region. She previously served as VP at Google, overseeing Process, Publisher Operations, and Ads Content & Quality Operations teams.

Lobana will now lead Google's sales and operations in India, focusing on leveraging AI advancements such as Gemini 2.0 to drive digital inclusion and economic opportunities. "With AI poised to redefine the boundaries of what's possible, I am incredibly excited to welcome my colleague Preeti Lobana as our new Country Manager," Gupta stated. Her appointment makes Google the second major tech company in India to have a female country head, alongside Meta.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Lobana said, "Following my eight plus incredible years at Google, leading customer-centric solutions, I am filled with gratitude and excitement to start my next chapter in a new capacity." She will work closely with Roma Datta Chobey, who was the interim Country Manager and will remain the Managing Director for Google India's Digital Native Industries.

India continues to be a key market for Google, with its revenue growing 26% year-on-year to ₹5,921.1 crore for the financial year ending March 2024. The growth was fueled by digital advertising and enterprise product sales. Net profit increased 6% to ₹1,424.9 crore in FY24. Lobana's leadership will likely further strengthen these numbers as she assumes her new role at the helm of Google India operations.