Summarize Simplifying... In short Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, is venturing into the health and wellness sector with a new project called 'Continue'.

The platform, still in stealth mode, is expected to focus on areas like nutrition tracking, sleep monitoring, and mental health.

Goyal, who has personally invested in health tech startup Ultrahuman, has also shared his own fitness journey, emphasizing the importance of physical health for mental well-being and performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Continue.com domain is currently in stealth mode

Meet 'Continue': A health and wellness venture by Deepinder Goyal

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:52 pm Oct 21, 202404:52 pm

What's the story Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder and CEO of Zomato, has announced a new health and wellness venture called "Continue." Entirely funded by himself, Goyal describes Continue as his "personal health and wellness team" that researches and tracks how to keep him "running at peak performance." To note, Goyal is listed as a director in the firm with two Zomato employees, Akriti Mehta and Simrandeep Singh, as additional directors, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Appearance

Company's domain still in stealth mode

The Continue.com domain is still in stealth mode with little information to go on about the work it does. It is registered under Upslope Advisors Pvt Ltd, which was formed in April this year.

Team composition

Continue's team and financial structure

Ashish Goel, the former head of product design at Zomato and Blinkit, is also on the Continue team. However, his role in the venture is not known. The company has an authorized share capital of ₹50 lakh and its paid-up capital is the same. This means the total value of shares Continue can issue to shareholders, is equal to the capital already paid into the company by shareholders.

Venture goals

Continue's potential focus and Goyal's investment in Ultrahuman

Continue is expected to develop into a full-fledged health and wellness platform. The areas of focus could be nutrition tracking, sleep monitoring, mental health, and preventive health. Notably, Goyal is an investor in Ultrahuman, a start-up that makes wearables to track sleep, temperature, and heart rate, among other vitals. He first invested in this Alpha Wave-backed company in 2021, and has since upped his stake by participating in follow-on rounds.

Personal commitment

Goyal's personal fitness journey and Zomato's future plans

In August 2023, Goyal opened up about his own fitness journey in a blog post, noting that he had lost 15kg over four years. He stressed how physical health is crucial for mental well-being and high performance. Meanwhile, Zomato plans to raise capital worth ₹8,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to take on rival Swiggy, which is set to list on the stock exchanges soon.