In brief Simplifying... In brief India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is finalizing rules for the Data Protection Act (DPDPA), aiming for a comprehensive consultation process.

The DPDPA, India's first digital privacy law, imposes fines up to ₹250 crore for data breaches and can block repeat offenders.

Once the rules are notified, a 45-day public consultation will precede the establishment of a Data Protection Board. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Its development will be in-house, either solely by the NIC or DIC

Centre to introduce 'digital by design' platform for data protection

By Akash Pandey 01:00 pm Jun 16, 202401:00 pm

What's the story The Indian government is planning to introduce a "digital by design" platform, to facilitate the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA). This move was announced by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Electronics and IT. The platform will be a joint effort between the Digital India Corporation (DIC) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Its development will be in-house, either solely by the NIC or DIC, or through a joint effort of both organizations, according to Vaishnaw.

Rulemaking

Minister emphasizes importance of DPDPA rules

Vaishnaw emphasized that drafting rules for the DPDPA is a top priority for the MeitY under the new government. "Drafting of DPDPA rules is in very advanced stages. We will start industry consultation now and we'll go as extensive as we can, like we did during the telecom bill and the DPDPA bill," Vaishnaw explained. He also highlighted that the government will take an extensive approach during consultation around the rules, and won't rush any stage of the process.

Framework assurance

Continuity in digital regulatory framework

Vaishnaw assured continuity in terms of the digital regulatory framework that has been developed over time. The DPDPA, Information Technology Rules, and upcoming Digital India framework are important areas for the Modi government in the technology policy space. The DPDPA was passed by the Parliament in August last year but still awaits notification of its rules. Once notified, a public consultation period of 45 days is expected to follow before setting up a Data Protection Board.

Data breach penalties

DPDPA to impose hefty fines for data breaches

The DPDPA, India's first dedicated legislation for digital privacy, outlines broad principles for collecting and processing of personal information in digital form. The Act prescribes monetary fines of up to ₹250 crore for every instance of a data breach and blocking of entities in case of repeated violations.