In brief Simplifying... In brief Mozilla is reinstating Firefox add-ons in Russia, which were previously blocked due to regulatory changes.

These add-ons, some of which are open-source, allow users to access websites typically blocked in Russia, including Tor sites and political opposition sites.

Mozilla's manager, Edward Sullivan, reaffirmed the company's commitment to an open internet, stating that users should be able to customize their online experience without undue restrictions.

The add-ons were pulled earlier this month

Mozilla reinstates Firefox add-ons in Russia amid regulatory pressure

By Akash Pandey 11:46 am Jun 16, 202411:46 am

What's the story Mozilla, the developer of the widely-used Firefox browser, has announced the reinstatement of five censorship-circumventing add-ons in Russia. This decision comes despite persistent requests from Roskomnadzor, Russia's media regulator, to restrict listings. The add-ons, including Censor Tracker and Runet Censorship Bypass, were initially removed without direct notification to their developers earlier this month. The company cited "recent regulatory changes in Russia" as the reason for the temporary removal.

Regulatory changes

Add-ons provided access to blocked content

The "regulatory changes" mentioned by Mozilla appeared to be related to Russia's ban on popular websites and ads, promoting virtual private networks (VPNs) that took effect on March 1. The affected add-ons/extensions had allowed users to access websites that are typically blocked in Russia, including Tor sites, various libraries, encyclopedias, and oppositional political sites. At least two of these extensions are open-source and available on Github, a code repository owned by Microsoft.

Company statement

Mozilla reaffirms commitment to open internet

Edward Sullivan, Mozilla's community- and developer-relations manager, responded to criticism on the company's support forum regarding its commitment to an open internet. He confirmed that the company would restore access to the extensions, stating, "We remain committed to supporting our users in Russia and worldwide and will continue to advocate for an open and accessible internet for all." Sullivan emphasized that "users should be free to customize and enhance their online experience through add-ons without undue restrictions."