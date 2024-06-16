Mozilla reinstates Firefox add-ons in Russia amid regulatory pressure
Mozilla, the developer of the widely-used Firefox browser, has announced the reinstatement of five censorship-circumventing add-ons in Russia. This decision comes despite persistent requests from Roskomnadzor, Russia's media regulator, to restrict listings. The add-ons, including Censor Tracker and Runet Censorship Bypass, were initially removed without direct notification to their developers earlier this month. The company cited "recent regulatory changes in Russia" as the reason for the temporary removal.
Add-ons provided access to blocked content
The "regulatory changes" mentioned by Mozilla appeared to be related to Russia's ban on popular websites and ads, promoting virtual private networks (VPNs) that took effect on March 1. The affected add-ons/extensions had allowed users to access websites that are typically blocked in Russia, including Tor sites, various libraries, encyclopedias, and oppositional political sites. At least two of these extensions are open-source and available on Github, a code repository owned by Microsoft.
Mozilla reaffirms commitment to open internet
Edward Sullivan, Mozilla's community- and developer-relations manager, responded to criticism on the company's support forum regarding its commitment to an open internet. He confirmed that the company would restore access to the extensions, stating, "We remain committed to supporting our users in Russia and worldwide and will continue to advocate for an open and accessible internet for all." Sullivan emphasized that "users should be free to customize and enhance their online experience through add-ons without undue restrictions."