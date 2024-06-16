In brief Simplifying... In brief Lab-grown meat start-up, SCiFi Foods, has ceased operations due to lack of funding, reflecting the financial and regulatory challenges faced by the industry.

High production costs, political decisions, and regulatory hurdles have made it difficult for such companies to thrive, despite the potential environmental and ethical benefits of lab-grown meat.

Even with some federal support, the industry struggles to gain traction, as seen with Upside Foods' halted expansion and public scrutiny over its methods. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SCiFi also failed to bring a single meat product to market

Lab-grown meat start-up halts operations due to insufficient funding

By Akash Pandey 10:44 am Jun 16, 202410:44 am

What's the story SCiFi Foods, a well-known start-up in the lab-grown meat industry, has announced its closure. The California-based company was known for its innovative approach to creating "hybrid" burgers, blending plant-based ingredients with lab-grown beef. This decision comes just six months after the firm's first meat-growing facility was completed. The co-founders, Joshua March and Kasia Gora, confirmed the news via a LinkedIn post, revealing that the company had not been able to bring any meat products to market.

Funding issues

Funding challenges cited as primary reason for closure

In their post, March and Gora cited difficulties in securing necessary funding as the primary reason for the company's closure. They stated, "Unfortunately, in this funding environment, we could not raise the capital that we needed to commercialize the SCiFi burger, and SCiFi Foods ran out of time." The co-founders also noted that their struggle "reflects the challenges that the cultivated meat and general meat alternative markets are facing today."

Industry hurdles

Cost and regulatory obstacles

The lab-grown meat industry has been grappling with significant challenges, including high production costs and regulatory hurdles. When SCiFi Foods was established in 2019, it cost $20,000 to produce a single burger. Over five years, this cost was only reduced to $15,000, highlighting the persistent financial challenges faced by companies in this sector. Despite these obstacles, the potential benefits of lab-grown meat as an ethical and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional meat production remain significant.

Political hurdles

Political landscape adds to lab-grown meat industry's challenges

The lab-grown meat industry has also been impacted by political decisions. Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis prohibited the lab-grown meat industry from operating in his state, with Alabama following suit two weeks later. However, federal regulators have shown support. Last year, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved two firms, Upside Foods and Good Meat, to sell cultivated chicken products. Despite approval, Upside Foods has encountered obstacles, including halt on facility expansion and public scrutiny over its production methods.