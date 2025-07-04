What's the mystery around Lauren Sanchez's missing wedding dress

One of the designer dresses carried by former journalist Lauren Sanchez at her recent wedding to billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly gone missing. Sanchez, who is currently on her honeymoon in Taormina, Sicily, had packed 27 such dresses for the three-day celebration in Venice last week. However, she returned with only 26 after one mysteriously disappeared.

Speculation Reports of dress being stolen The disappearance of the dress has sparked speculation in Venice, with Corriere della Sera suggesting it may have been stolen by a gatecrasher who evaded security at a party on San Giorgio island. The newspaper reported that so many uninvited guests attended the event that local anti-terrorism squad officers were called to the scene. However, sources close to the couple have denied these theft allegations to The Guardian and stated that no complaint has been made to police.

Denials Rumor about another dress being destroyed also emerged Sources close to the couple confirmed a dress went missing but denied it was stolen. They also refuted reports of a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress, either worn by Sanchez or wedding guest Ivanka Trump, being torn and catching fire at another party. The couple stayed at the seven-star Aman hotel, where Sanchez's wedding outfits were reportedly kept under close watch. They had apparently booked out the entire place.

Protests Wedding celebrations reportedly cost between €40-48M The lavish wedding celebrations, reportedly costing between €40M and €48M (£34-41M), were met with protests across Venice. Anti-Bezos campaigners argued that the festivities turned the city into a playground for the rich while bringing strife to ordinary residents. The main reception party's venue had to be changed last-minute due to threats from protesters planning to fill canals with inflatable crocodiles.